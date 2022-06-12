Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Don’t Let COVID-19 Spoil Your Summer: How to Celebrate Juneteenth and Other Events Safely during the Pandemic

By Staff | on June 11, 2022

By Paula Penebaker

Navigating the new normal, especially when it comes to summer celebrations, can be tricky with COVID-19 still circulating and infections on the rise in some communities. Even after two years, attending summer events like family cookouts, visiting amusement parks and enjoying music and cultural festivals, still comes with challenges thanks to what seems like a never-ending pandemic. Last year, President […]

