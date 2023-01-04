Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Are Now Public: What You Need To Know

By Wayne Duggan Then-U.S. President Donald Trump greets Maximo Alvarez and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) (L) as he arrives for a roundtable discussion about the Republican $1.5 trillion tax cut package he recently signed into law on April 16, 2018, in Hialeah, Florida. After years of legal battles, Trump had lost his court cases making way The House Ways And […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!