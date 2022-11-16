Donald Trump To Make Announcement Tuesday Night After Hinting At Presidential Run 

By Chris Katje Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on the eve of Election Day at the Dayton International Airport on November 7, 2022, in Vandalia, Ohio. He is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, hinting possible run for president in 2024. DREW ANGERER/BENZINGAFormer President Donald Trump has hinted at announcing a […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!