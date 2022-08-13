The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Donald Trump Raided by FBI; Is Arrest Imminent?

By Staff | on August 13, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

The FBI on Monday executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. “My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement first sent to CNN. It wasn’t immediately clear what the FBI was looking for […]

