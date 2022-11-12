The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Does Having Good Friends Mean Having A Healthy Stomach?

By zenger.news | on November 12, 2022

By Pol Allingham The Oxford University study suggests that good friends are just as important for our physical health as they are for our mental well-being. The research team discovered that the more social monkeys are, the more beneficial gut microbes they have in their system. Prior to the study evidence showed gut microbiome has a major role in physical […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!