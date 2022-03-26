Do You Wanna Buy A House In Today’s Market? Let’s Set A Goal To Purchase

A wise person once said, “without a plan, you’re planning to fail”. And in today’s real estate market there’s some truth to that old adage. A large majority of our population would be considered renters and have suddenly been hit with a significant rent increase. Now there’s a rush to purchase a home to combat that rise, once their lease […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!