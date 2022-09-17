The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Divine 9 Aims to Save the Lives of Black Women Endangered by Roe v. Wade Repeal With ‘Tell Somebody’ PSA Campaign

By Staff | on September 17, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

The Divine 9, the historically Black fraternities and sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council led by Phi Beta Sigma, are joining forces to save the lives of Black women. In a news release, the influential organization said it would launch “Tell Somebody,” a public service campaign emphasizing the profoundly disproportionate impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn nearly half a […]

