Disney CEO Bob Iger Says ESPN Bet Had Multiple Suitors Before The Penn Partnership

By zenger.news | on August 11, 2023

By Chris Katje The sports betting sector was rocked when PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) said Tuesday it’s partnering with The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) to launch an ESPN Bet-branded sportsbook in the fall. A man holding a smartphone that shows Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. Penn Entertainment announced a partnership with ESPN. (TECH DAILY/UNSPLASHED)  Both companies shared details on the partnership […]

