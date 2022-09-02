The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Disgruntled Tesla Owners Say They Have Carried Out A Hunger Strike

By zenger.news | on September 02, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska Disgruntled Tesla owners say they have carried out a hunger strike. A Norwegian group carried out their protest after claiming they have found multiple faults with their electric vehicles. The protest lasted for 24 hours, starting on Saturday, August 27 at 11:00 a.m. and ending Sunday morning. A list of alleged complaints includes poor customer service, rust […]

