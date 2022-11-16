Discovery Reveals Earth Began Forming Much Earlier Than Scientists Thought

By Mark Waghorn Earth began forming much earlier than previously thought – at the same time as the sun, according to new research. Building blocks of planets come together while their host star is growing – rather than once it has reached its final size. The discovery sheds light on how the solar system came about. It happened more than […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!