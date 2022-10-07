Dinonsaurs Were Headed For Extinction Before Asteroid Hit Earth

By Pol Allingham A new study of dinosaur eggs from the time of their mass extinction reveals the species was already on the way out before an asteroid struck. Researchers who examined more than 1,000 fossilized dinosaur eggs and eggshells found dinosaur diversity was declining when the asteroid smashed into the earth 66 million years ago. FILE – A mosaic […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!