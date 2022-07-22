Diesel The Service Dog Helps Trainer Battle Depression

By Alice Amelia Thomas These images show some of the happy times shared between Diesel the service dog and his owner, Kristen. Kristen Kotselidis, 20, is a professional dog trainer and the proud owner of Diesel, a one-year-old American Bully who helps her combat depression. Just by reading her body language, Diesel can diagnose social anxiety and stress. Kotselidis – […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!