The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Diesel The Service Dog Helps Trainer Battle Depression

By zenger.news | on July 22, 2022

By Alice Amelia Thomas These images show some of the happy times shared between Diesel the service dog and his owner, Kristen. Kristen Kotselidis, 20, is a professional dog trainer and the proud owner of Diesel, a one-year-old American Bully who helps her combat depression. Just by reading her body language, Diesel can diagnose social anxiety and stress. Kotselidis – […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!