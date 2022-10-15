The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Diabetes Pills May Help Slash Risk Of Alzheimer’s

By zenger.news | on October 15, 2022

By Mark Waghorn Common diabetes pills can slash the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. Known as TZDs (thiazolidinediones), they boost blood flow by reducing bad cholesterol – increasing oxygen supply to the brain. A study of more than half a million patients found those taking them were 22 percent less likely to develop […]

