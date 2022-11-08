Despite Funding Freefall, Israeli Firms Still See Capital

By Abigail Klein Leichman In the grip of an economic downturn, Israel’s high-tech sector continues to experience falling valuations and investments, as well as unprecedented staff cuts. The most recent layoffs were reported at EquityBee, Vee, Cybereason, Fundbox and Snyk, which only last September raised more than $600 million). Across the world, CB Insights reports, “The unpredictable market climate has spooked investors, who are investing in […]