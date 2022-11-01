Descendant Of Ernest Shackleton Composes Music On A Violin Made From The Explorer’s Floorboards

By Josh Brady A descendant of Ernest Shackleton spent a week composing music on a violin made from the Antarctic explorer’s floorboards. Georgia Shackleton, 35, is a professional musician who performs with the folk group The Shackleton Trio. She is a distant relative of Anglo-Irish explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, who led three British expeditions and died in 1922. In 2018, […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!