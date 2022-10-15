Democrat Senator And Congressman Accused Of Meddling In Israeli Politics

By Dmitriy Shapiro Pro-Israel organizations in the U.S. are privately voicing their concerns that two Democrat government officials may have meddled in Israeli politics. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J) and Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), recently called on opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu to reject forming a coalition with controversial right-wing Member of Knesset, Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit party, should […]