Demetrius Andrade Has Demond Nicholson In Front Of Him With Jermall Charlo In Future Plans 

By Percy Lovell Crawford PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Maintaining an undefeated record of 31-0 with 19 knockouts has placed Demetrius Andrade as one of the top fighters in boxing. On January 7th, he looks to add his 32nd victim to his resume when he faces Demond Nicholson (26-4-1) 22 knockouts as the PPV opener for Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia. Andrade hopes a […]