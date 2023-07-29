Delaware Supreme Court Leads In Opinions, State Courts Issue 192 In Two Weeks

By Mercedes Yanora State supreme courts issued 192 opinions in the two-week period from July 10 to July 23. The Delaware Supreme Court issued 26 opinions more than any other state, followed by Pennsylvania with 17 and Vermont with 13. The last two weeks’ 192 opinions account for 5% of the year-to-date total of 3,842. West Virginia leads with 310 […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!