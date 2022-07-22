Defending Troops Bomb Russian Vehicles With Killer Drones

By Lee Bullen Ukrainian soldiers bombed Russian vehicles with killer drones, as can be seen from these images. The 53rd Mechanized Brigade, named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh, a brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said soldiers destroyed enemy targets with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The brigade said on July 20: “UAV pilots of the separate mechanized brigade […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!