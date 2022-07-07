The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Deep Water: 5.4 Million Tons Of Microplastic Trash Each Year In Atlantic, Says Study

By zenger.news | on July 07, 2022

By Georgina Jedikovska A shocking study of pollution of the Atlantic Ocean’s deep waters has revealed that it soaks up more than five million tons of microplastics each year. The first-ever observation of long-term records from deep water layers has shown that around 5.4 million tons of the stuff are accumulated in one year. For the first time, researchers from […]

