The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

‘Death Trap’ Home Of The ‘King Of Eccentrics’ Goes To Auction

By zenger.news | on August 09, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska The home of a former television star known as the ‘King of the Eccentrics’ has been put up for auction – including the garden where his body is buried. Jake Mangle-Wurzel was a notorious hoarder who died with a large number of quirky items abandoned at his property. This included wacky inventions, torture devices and headless mannequins. […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!