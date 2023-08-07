The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Deadly Fungus Living In Dogs’ Ears Could Jump To Humans

By zenger.news | on August 07, 2023

By Alice Clifford A deadly drug-resistant fungus listed as a ‘critical priority pathogen’ has been found living in the ears of dogs amid fears it could jump to humans, a new study warns. The fungus, Candida auris, is a type of yeast that has spread over the world since it was first reported in Japan in 2009. It can cause […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!