Darren Rovell Warns ESPN Should Be Worried About Streaming Companies Entering Sports

By Chris Katje ESPN sideline reporter Tom Luginbill during a game between the California Golden Bears and the USC Trojans on November 5, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. Action Network sports reporter Darren Rovell stated the value of having sports rights for competitions that need to be watched live. Rovell said it’s hard to say […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!