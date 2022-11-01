The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Dad Combines Pole Dancing And Archery To Perform Incredible Stunts

By zenger.news | on November 01, 2022

By Jessica Hehir-Smith A dad has combined his two favorite hobbies, pole dancing and archery, to perform incredible stunts – and never misses the target. Video clips show David Balcer-Whittle, 29, who has dubbed the unique sport “pole archery,” performing the fantasy-style archery tricks he has mastered over the years. He can shoot targets whilst spinning, jumping onto the pole […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!