Cyclones And Hurricanes Increase Risk Of Forest Fires

By zenger.news | on October 18, 2022

By Gwyn Wright Cyclones and hurricanes make the land they ravage more vulnerable to forest fires, according to a new study. Scientists say fires will begin raging in unpredictable places as the climate warms. Rainforests are wet by definition, which makes them resistant to flames, but when they are destroyed by cyclones, and they dry out, fire can begin to […]

