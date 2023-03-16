Cyclone Yaku Pounds Peru, Killing Six And Making Hundreds Homeless

By Renee Duff A rare, deadly storm slammed northwestern portions of South America for nearly a week straight, leaving at least six people dead and prompting a state of emergency as hundreds of homes were damaged in the deluge. A storm, known as Cyclone Yaku in South America, strengthened over the waters off the coasts of Peru and Ecuador late […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!