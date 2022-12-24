The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Cummer Museum Receives $1 Million Grant from the Prestigious Mellon Foundation

By Staff | on December 24, 2022

Jacksonville, Fla. –– The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens announced today that it has received a $1 million capacity-building and strategic planning grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. This is the first time that the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens has received an award from this prestigious foundation, which is the nation’s largest supporter of the arts […]

