Crypto Crash Blues: Bitcoin Trader Harvested $3 Million Bounty Now Cut In Half

By Simona Kitanovska A crypto trader said he traded in his $8,200 Rolex watch to buy cryptocurrency and is now worth a little more than $1.18 million – but admits the crashing market has halved his wealth. Kain Roomes, 29, first invested in Bitcoin in March 2018 after his dad encouraged him to look into crypto. Kain, then a part-time […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!