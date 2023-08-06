Crypto Analyst Confident About Bitcoin’s Surge, But There’s A Catch

By Bibhu Pattnaik Well-known cryptocurrency analyst Tone Vays says that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will trend upwards as long as the support level at $28,000 is not breached. In a YouTube video posted last week, Vays said that the price of Bitcoin could appreciate by around 17% from the current level, but should rise and stay above $30,000 for a couple of days. “I am […]