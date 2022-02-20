Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Crucial Wildlife Secrets Revealed By Motion-Tracking Tech

By zenger.news | on February 20, 2022

By Abigail Klein Leichman Remember the folktale about the race between the tortoise and the hare? The hare moved faster, but the slow-moving tortoise reached the finish line first due to his persistence. The science of movement ecology — born at the Israel Institute for Advanced Studies in 2006 — studies how animals, plants and microorganisms move at various stages […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!