Crucial Wildlife Secrets Revealed By Motion-Tracking Tech

By Abigail Klein Leichman Remember the folktale about the race between the tortoise and the hare? The hare moved faster, but the slow-moving tortoise reached the finish line first due to his persistence. The science of movement ecology — born at the Israel Institute for Advanced Studies in 2006 — studies how animals, plants and microorganisms move at various stages […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!