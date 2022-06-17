Crook And Croc: Cops Arrest Man Speeding Down Highway With Alligator In Passenger Seat

By William McGee Cops in Michigan have arrested a driver for speeding down a highway with an alligator named Karen in the passenger seat. The unusual arrest took place in Webber Township, Lake County, in the upper Midwestern state on Saturday, June 11. The video taken just after the nighttime arrest shows police with protective gloves on as one officer […]
