Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Critical Race Theory and the Banning of Black Authors in Schools, Libraries, and Prison

Open Audio Article Player
As noted in a recent report, most of the books targeted don’t teach critical race theory but are written by and about people of color.

By Staff | on January 29, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

Celeste Headlee paused as she contemplated how Black authors have for decades endured the banning of their books in schools, libraries, on shelves across the country, and even in prisons. In the summer of 2020 and the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, a major publishing house turned down the opportunity to obtain Headlee’s book “Speaking of Race: Why […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!