Crew Successfully Completes ‘World’s Most Challenging Shipwreck Search’

By Thomas Leffler An expedition team’s journey into the cold depths of the Antarctic led to a discovery over a century in the making. On March 9, the Endurance22 Expedition uncovered the wreckage of the Endurance, the ship that carried a crew of explorers which attempted the first land crossing of Antarctica in the early 20th century. In 1915, the […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!