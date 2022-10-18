The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Creepy Videos Show The Paranormal Goings-on Inside Former Funeral Parlor

By zenger.news | on October 18, 2022

By Josh Brady This creepy video clip shows the ‘paranormal’ goings-on inside a former funeral parlors which has been dubbed ‘Britain’s most haunted shop’.  Chilling footage captured on CCTV shows items mysteriously falling from shelves of the building – now an antiques shop – without any apparent reason whatsoever.  In one particularly startling clip a bizarre ‘mist’ can be seen […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!