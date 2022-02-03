Creator Of NFL’s Rooney Rule Says It Works With Enforcement

By George A. Willis Twenty years ago on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there was one black head coach in the National Football League, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin. Tony Dungy in Tampa and Dennis Green in Minnesota had been fired earlier that January. This year on MLK Day, the NFL had just one black head coach, Tomlin. Former Miami Dolphins head […]
