Cowboys Can’t Escape the Jungle; Jaguars Come Roaring Back for an Overnight Victory!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. –The Jacksonville Jaguars hoped to catch a distracted Dallas Cowboys team looking past them Sunday. Instead, they found what looked like a well-oiled machine readying itself for a playoff run and preparing for a showdown with the best team in football the week after. That apparently meant nothing to the home team. The Cowboys led by as many […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!