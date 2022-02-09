Couple Who Lost Toddler Son To Rare Genetic Condition Hold Fundraiser As Tribute

By Peter Barker A Merseyside, England, father has spoken of the pain of losing his son to a rare genetic condition that develops in infants and causes muscle weakness and respiratory failure. Charlie Rooke was hospitalized with a partially paralyzed diaphragm in May 2019, when he was eight months old. In November of that year, his parents, Andy and Sarah […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!