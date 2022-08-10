Couple Recreates Loving Photo Commemorating 40 Years Of Marriage, And Sunflowers

By Simona Kitanovska A couple has proved their love is still blooming after 40 years by recreating a photo they took when they first got together posing alongside a 12-foot-tall sunflower. Paul Szewc, 61, and his wife, Sandy, also 61, met in 1982 when Sandy asked Paul to dance in a bar. The green-fingered duo posed beside a 12-foot sunflower […]