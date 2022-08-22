Couple Quit Their 9 To 5 Jobs To Travel The World In Van They Renovated And Transformed For $30K

By Simona Kitanovska A couple quit their ‘9 to 5’ jobs to travel the world in a van they renovated and transformed on their own for $30K. Helen Weedon, 29, and partner Tristan Young, 31, bought their 17-seater Ford Transit Minibus in April 2021 for 11,700 British pounds ($13,800). They started the project just weeks after purchasing the van, taking […]