The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Couple Get Drunk On First Date And End Up In Paris: ‘It Was So Romantic’

By zenger.news | on December 15, 2022

By Athena Stavrou Evelina Parkere, of Latvia, went on a first date before getting drunk and flying to Paris with her mystery man. She recounted her adventures as the most romantic date. EVELINA PARKERE/SWNS A woman went on a first date before getting drunk and flying to Paris with her mystery man and says the whirlwind experience “was the most […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!