Couple Brings Monty Python-Inspired Props To Recreate Movie Scenes On Their Honeymoon

By Simona Kitanovska A couple who had a Monty Python-themed wedding brought props including a bloodied ‘killer rabbit’ so they could recreate scenes from the Holy Grail on location in Scotland, in the U.K., for their honeymoon. John Wood, 62, and his wife Gemma, 38, fell in love after her uncle spotted a story in The Sun about a Monty […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!