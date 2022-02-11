Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Coronavirus: Israel Finds 4th Vaccine Dose Not As Effective Against Omicron

By zenger.news | on February 11, 2022

By Abigail Klein Leichman Preliminary results of the world’s first study of a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccines the second “booster” dose— indicate it is not effective enough against the current Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The study is taking place at Israel’s largest hospital, Sheba Medical Center. “These are very preliminary results, and this is before any publication, […]

