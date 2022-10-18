Contemporary Art Meets Ancient Stones In Jerusalem

By Judy Lash Balint Contemporary art might not be the first thing on the minds of visitors to the remnants of ancient Jerusalem, but a ground-breaking exhibit called “Arteology: The Power of the Ancients in Contemporary Form,” by Israeli Canadian artist, Nicole Kornberg Jacobovici, has brought art and archeology together. Located 20 feet under the Western Wall, this exhibit features […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!