Conservationist’s Study Of Venomous Blue Sea Dragons

By Arian Movileanu A marine conservationist has revealed the secrets of one of the ocean’s most beautiful but dangerous creatures. The mysterious blue sea dragon is a species of small sea slug that use venom taken from Portugese man o’ war – Physalia physalis – jellyfish and use it to kill their prey. Julian Obayd, 21 – the self-styled blue […]
