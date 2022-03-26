Confirmation Hearings for Judge Jackson Wraps with Independent Witnesses

Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

In the classic “I’m not racist, I have a Black friend” portion of their shameful and spineless public denigration of the accomplished Harvard Law graduate, the GOP trotted out First Liberty Institute associate counsel Keisha Russell, a Black woman.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

With public hearings, the historic – and mostly despicable – confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson concluded on Thursday, March 24. And the Republican Party punctuated their four-day-long, racially-charged, and otherwise disrespectful digs at Judge Jackson. In the classic “I’m not racist, I have a Black friend” portion of their shameful and spineless public denigration of the […]

