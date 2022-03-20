Competition Shines Light On Top Underwater Snaps

By Ana Marjanovic From a crocodile’s toothy grin to a pouting fish the size of pea, some of the world’s best underwater pictures have been revealed in a top competition. More than 1,200 pictures were entered for the 2021/22 underwaterphotography.com contest. A review by a panel of photography professional chose 30 winners across 18 categories. The winner of the gold […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!