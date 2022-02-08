Company Offers People Cash To Give Up Social Media For 2 Months

By Peter Barker A London-based company is offering internet users 2,000 British pounds ($2,730) to “go cold turkey” and give up social media for two months. Uptime, an app that offers thousands of life lessons and five-minute “knowledge hacks,” is hoping to find out how social media is affecting users’ well-being and productivity. “At Uptime we want to discover the […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!