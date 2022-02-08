Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Company Offers People Cash To Give Up Social Media For 2 Months

By zenger.news | on February 08, 2022

By Peter Barker A London-based company is offering internet users 2,000 British pounds ($2,730) to “go cold turkey” and give up social media for two months. Uptime, an app that offers thousands of life lessons and five-minute “knowledge hacks,” is hoping to find out how social media is affecting users’ well-being and productivity. “At Uptime we want to discover the […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!