The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Companies Are Buying Entire Communities to Rent in Jacksonville, FL

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on July 03, 2022

By Dana Lewis

If one can buy, then one should buy, if unable to buy, one should attempt to place themselves in a position to buy. Jacksonville, Florida has become one of the hottest markets to investors and the object of their exercise is to buy up the single-family homes to rent them to the community. They can and will control your monthly […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!