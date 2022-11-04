The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Commuters Reveal Their Biggest Public Transportation Pet Peeves

By zenger.news | on November 04, 2022

By Talker News Commuters have revealed their biggest public transport pet peeves, including ‘man-spreaders,’ feet on the seats and smelly food eaters. A poll of 1,000 UK adults, who use buses, trains, trams, subway, or boats – to get to their place of employment, found that 50 percent consider their commute to be the worst part of the day. Other […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!