The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried and Donna Deegan, Candidate For Mayor of Jacksonville Condemn Alarming Rise of Hate and Antisemitism in Jacksonville and Across Florida

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on November 05, 2022

Jacksonville, Fla. – On Tuesday morning, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and Jacksonville mayoral candidate Donna Deegan held a press conference at TIAA Bank Field to condemn the alarming rise of hate and antisemitism in Jacksonville and across Florida. Last Friday, images of antisemitic messages hung from a bridge over Interstate 10 in Jacksonville, FL spread across Twitter. The very […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!